Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Toga (OTCMKTS:PBLOF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:PBLOF remained flat at $$3.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 137 shares of the company traded hands.

About Toga

Public Bank Berhad engages in the consumer banking, retail commercial lending, and private unit trust businesses. The company's deposit products include savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and gold investment accounts; and safe deposit box services. Its loan portfolio comprises home, SWIFT, UNIFLEX, working capital, SME, and other loans; overdrafts; project and vehicle financing; PB retail negotiable instruments of deposit; and credit guarantee corporation guarantee schemes and BNM funds.

