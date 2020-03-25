Tony Swiericzuk Purchases 363,053 Shares of Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) Stock

Salt Lake Potash Ltd (ASX:SO4) insider Tony Swiericzuk bought 363,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.25) per share, with a total value of A$128,883.82 ($91,406.96).

SO4 traded down A$161,494.67 ($114,535.23) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting A$0.33 ($0.23). The stock had a trading volume of 594,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Salt Lake Potash Ltd has a 1 year low of A$0.30 ($0.21) and a 1 year high of A$0.95 ($0.67). The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.53 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.72. The company has a market cap of $94.34 million and a P/E ratio of -2.20.

Get Salt Lake Potash alerts:

About Salt Lake Potash

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily holds interests in Goldfield Salt Lakes project located in the northern goldfields of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Wildhorse Energy Limited and changed its name to Salt Lake Potash Limited in November 2015.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Salt Lake Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salt Lake Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.