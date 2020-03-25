TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) PT Lowered to $103.00 at Deutsche Bank

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank from $129.00 to $103.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

NYSE BLD traded down $3.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.68. 1,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,049. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.87. TopBuild has a 12-month low of $54.83 and a 12-month high of $125.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.17 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.06. TopBuild had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TopBuild will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 20,586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $2,155,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven P. Raia sold 11,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.65, for a total value of $1,223,358.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,228.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,448,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $46,597,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $14,869,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter worth $440,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

