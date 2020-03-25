TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Raymond James

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$1.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 56.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TOG. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$6.00 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas from C$7.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.50 target price on shares of TORC Oil and Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.46.

Shares of TOG stock traded up C$0.11 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$141.54 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TORC Oil and Gas

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

