Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Analysts forecast that Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) will announce $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Toro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Toro reported sales of $962.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Toro will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $767.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:TTC opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. Toro has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $84.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.53. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,617,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 48,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 23,137 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 43,758 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

