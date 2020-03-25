Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Position Decreased by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,339,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,553 shares during the quarter. Toronto-Dominion Bank comprises approximately 5.4% of Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cidel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $131,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 8,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $4.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.05. 790,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,417,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $61.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $33.74 and a 1 year high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

