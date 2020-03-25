Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,692,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 54,136 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 7.6% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned 1.31% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $1,329,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,301,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,483 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 32,429,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,818,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,349 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,117,785 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,196 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $59,945,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,342,605 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,020 shares in the last quarter. 48.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $38.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $55.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $59.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.597 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. Citigroup cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

