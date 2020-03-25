Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$62.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price dropped by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on TD. Eight Capital lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.55.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD stock traded up C$4.53 on Wednesday, reaching C$60.42. The company had a trading volume of 6,248,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,693,112. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$49.01 and a 1 year high of C$77.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$67.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$72.97. The company has a market cap of $96.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.67 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$10.34 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0199998 EPS for the current year.

In other Toronto-Dominion Bank news, Director Nadir Mohamed bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$58.83 per share, with a total value of C$117,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$382,395.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.