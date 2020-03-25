Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund (NYSEARCA:TPYP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3098 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Shares of Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.12. 432,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,552. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.19. Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund has a 1-year low of $10.92 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise North American Pipeline Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.