Tove Feld Acquires 20,000 Shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) Stock

Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd (LON:TRIG) insider Tove Feld acquired 20,000 shares of Renewables Infrastructure Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 122 ($1.60) per share, for a total transaction of £24,400 ($32,096.82).

Renewables Infrastructure Group stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 122.40 ($1.61). 4,972,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,000. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 130.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51. Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 139.20 ($1.83).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.66 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Renewables Infrastructure Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

About Renewables Infrastructure Group

The Renewables Infrastructure Group Limited is a closed-ended investment company, investing in and managing a portfolio of investments in renewable energy infrastructure project companies. Its objectives are to provide shareholders with an attractive long-term income-based return with a positive correlation to inflation by focusing on strong cash generation across a diversified portfolio of predominantly operating projects; to maintain prudent financial management in terms of the approach to cost control, cash management, dividend cover, financing arrangements and foreign exchange and interest rate hedging, and to diversify its investment portfolio to enhance spreading of risk, increase share liquidity and obtain further scale efficiencies, while seeking to enhance Net Asset Value (NAV) per share for investors.

