TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) Announces $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:TRTX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 50.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th.

TPG RE Finance Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 34.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. TPG RE Finance Trust has a payout ratio of 98.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect TPG RE Finance Trust to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.7%.

NYSE TRTX traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,698,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,213. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $21.30. The company has a market capitalization of $377.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 343.93, a quick ratio of 343.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.43.

In related news, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $115,100.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 115,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,032.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Peter A. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,150.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 120,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,765.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $145,755 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRTX. Compass Point began coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; and subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

