Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.52.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2,266.7% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.4% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The company had a trading volume of 57,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,744. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $63.89 and a 1-year high of $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 37.09%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 29.91%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.