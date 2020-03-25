Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI)

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,151 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 240% compared to the average volume of 926 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gold Fields by 464.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,949,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655,066 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Gold Fields by 518.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,146,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182,332 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth about $37,052,000. Man Group plc grew its position in Gold Fields by 3,553.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,899,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,624 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Gold Fields by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. 2,309,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,059,756. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of -0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0668 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.44.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in 7 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

