Traders Buy High Volume of Noble Energy Call Options (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 5,322 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 170% compared to the typical volume of 1,971 call options.

NYSE NBL traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,975,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $19.89. Noble Energy has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Noble Energy will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In other news, COO Brent J. Smolik acquired 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $163,780.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,427.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. In the last three months, insiders bought 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Noble Energy by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NBL shares. Raymond James lowered Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Noble Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI lowered Noble Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial lowered Noble Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

