Traders Buy High Volume of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF Call Options (NYSEARCA:OILU)

ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,505 call options.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF stock. XR Securities LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:OILU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 71,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,000. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of XR Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. XR Securities LLC owned approximately 2.15% of ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:OILU traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.32. 28,560,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,300,005. ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF has a fifty-two week low of $0.28 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro 3x Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.