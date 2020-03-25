Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Call Options (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 5,749 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 500% compared to the average daily volume of 958 call options.

Shares of CBRL traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.55. The stock had a trading volume of 953,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.25. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $53.61 and a fifty-two week high of $180.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

CBRL has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter valued at $41,389,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 515.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,051,000 after acquiring an additional 67,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,793,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,694,000 after purchasing an additional 51,081 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at about $7,076,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

