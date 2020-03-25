TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Upgraded at Raymond James

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$16.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.17% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities downgraded TransAlta Renewables from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC raised TransAlta Renewables from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.56.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$1.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.73. 601,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,798. TransAlta Renewables has a 52-week low of C$10.82 and a 52-week high of C$18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.55, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.04.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

