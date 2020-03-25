Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $7.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Transportadora de Gas del Sur an industry rank of 96 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NYSE:TGS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.70. 18,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,177. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $216.65 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%. As a group, analysts forecast that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter worth $1,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 23,269 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after buying an additional 666,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

