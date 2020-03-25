TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in TransUnion were worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,813,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,319,000 after purchasing an additional 30,622 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter valued at $835,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 0.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 99,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 40.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 63,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 315,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 7,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $767,801.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,948,808.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Neenan sold 37,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $3,092,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 226,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,475,887. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,653 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,382 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.90.

TRU stock traded up $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.80. 247,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,659. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.13. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $52.50 and a 1 year high of $101.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.23 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

See Also: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.