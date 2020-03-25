Trevi Therapeutics (TRVI) & The Competition Financial Survey

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TRVI) is one of 606 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Trevi Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trevi Therapeutics N/A -154.41% -47.73% Trevi Therapeutics Competitors -2,343.80% -254.18% -32.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trevi Therapeutics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trevi Therapeutics N/A -$26.05 million -1.12 Trevi Therapeutics Competitors $2.13 billion $273.29 million -0.19

Trevi Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Trevi Therapeutics. Trevi Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trevi Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Competitors 6385 17249 33491 1341 2.51

Trevi Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential upside of 555.68%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 78.12%. Given Trevi Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Trevi Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.5% of Trevi Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Trevi Therapeutics

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nalbuphine ER to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. The company's nalbuphine ER, which is in Phase IIb/III clinical trial is an oral extended release formulation of nalbuphine that is used for the treatment of chronic pruritus, chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

