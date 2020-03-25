Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 523.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,496 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Trex worth $36,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Trex by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 1,792.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 22,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex by 660.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 130,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,740,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TREX opened at $80.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.93. Trex Company Inc has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $111.85.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $164.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.36 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 36.01%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 3,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $327,345.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,641,160.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James E. Cline sold 12,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,342.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,422 shares in the company, valued at $7,316,070.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,319 shares of company stock worth $2,322,218 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TREX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Trex from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Trex from $102.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.10.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

