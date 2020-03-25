Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) Insider Acquires £18,550 in Stock

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB) insider Mike Cope purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.70) per share, with a total value of £18,550 ($24,401.47).

LON TRB traded up GBX 2 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 56.50 ($0.74). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,684. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98. Tribal Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 56 ($0.74) and a 1-year high of GBX 76 ($1.00). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 66.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 63.43. The firm has a market cap of $105.78 million and a PE ratio of 24.57.

Get Tribal Group alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Tribal Group’s previous dividend of $1.10. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. Tribal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.43%.

Tribal Group Company Profile

Tribal Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides education related systems and solutions, and educational consultancy services in the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Student Management Systems (SMS), i-graduate, and Quality Assurance Solutions (QAS).

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.