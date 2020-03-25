Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Receives Hold Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.60 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price points to a potential upside of 106.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TOLWF. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trican Well Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Trican Well Service from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.65 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.96.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

OTCMKTS TOLWF traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 13,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,840. Trican Well Service has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average is $0.73.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.