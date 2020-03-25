Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Trimble by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 169,761 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after buying an additional 27,533 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trimble by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,649,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

TRMB traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. 1,811,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.82. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $264,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,709.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

