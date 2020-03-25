Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 185,665 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of Trimble worth $18,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Trimble during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.29.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. 1,811,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,498. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.86. Trimble Inc has a 52-week low of $20.01 and a 52-week high of $46.67.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,300.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Bank sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $264,918.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,709.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

