TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) by 345.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,588 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in TriNet Group by 366.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 1,173.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 372.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in TriNet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael P. Murphy sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $67,896.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,152 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,348. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director L.P. Agi-T acquired 168,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.26 per share, for a total transaction of $8,662,632.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 377,494 shares of company stock valued at $18,764,507 and have sold 147,159 shares valued at $8,341,716. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.33.

TNET traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.65. 723,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. TriNet Group Inc has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $76.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.76.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm had revenue of $226.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.73 million. Analysts forecast that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

