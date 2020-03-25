Trinity Biotech (TRIB) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ TRIB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. The company had a trading volume of 864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.29. Trinity Biotech has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average of $1.06.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

