Tripadvisor’s (TRIP) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Co

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $22.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

TRIP stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.76. 402,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,986,839. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Tripadvisor by 136.1% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 687 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 870.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4,518.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 739 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

