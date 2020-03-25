Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 0.70 (LON:TIGT)

Troy Income & Growth Trust PLC (LON:TIGT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

TIGT stock traded up GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 67 ($0.88). 442,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,876. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.80 million and a PE ratio of 9.18. Troy Income & Growth Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 87 ($1.14).

About Troy Income & Growth Trust

Troy Income & Growth Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based closed-ended investment trust. The principal objective of the Trust is to provide shareholders with an income yield and the prospect of income and capital growth through investing in a portfolio of United Kingdom equities. The Trust has investments in United Kingdom-listed investment companies, property and banks.

