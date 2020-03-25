TrueFeedBack Market Capitalization Achieves $239,867.40 (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One TrueFeedBack token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bithumb Global and CoinExchange. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $239,867.40 and $13,576.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Token Profile

TrueFeedBack's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,146,615,350 tokens. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, IDEX and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

