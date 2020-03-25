TrueUSD Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, TrueUSD has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueUSD token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00015285 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Koinex, Crex24 and Binance. TrueUSD has a market capitalization of $139.99 million and $714.81 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015307 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.82 or 0.02584702 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00185573 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00041200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00033767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About TrueUSD

TrueUSD’s launch date was March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 139,394,267 tokens. TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken.

Buying and Selling TrueUSD

TrueUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Bitso, WazirX, HitBTC, Cryptopia, Kyber Network, HBUS, Kuna, Zebpay, IDEX, Koinex, Binance, Bittrex, Crex24, Upbit and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

