Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.38.

TFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 71.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $29.57. The company had a trading volume of 354,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,460,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.84. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

