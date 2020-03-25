TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Price Reaches $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 61.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $83,696.63 and approximately $218.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000188 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005568 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018787 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $180.83 or 0.02689454 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001219 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007681 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000997 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000304 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TRUMP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

