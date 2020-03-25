TrustVerse Market Cap Tops $2.78 Million (TRV)

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $34,722.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0082 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb Global and Cobinhood. During the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000654 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $279.13 or 0.04185059 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00065251 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00036808 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006141 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014962 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00012609 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003485 BTC.

TrustVerse Token Profile

TRV is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

