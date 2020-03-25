TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%.

TNP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $183.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.36. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

