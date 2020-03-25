Tudor Pickering Lowers Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) to Hold

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.64.

Shares of Crescent Point Energy stock opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $4.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPG. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2,170.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,518,519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319,519 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 499,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,926,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.42% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

