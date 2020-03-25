Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Given New $115.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TWLO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $127.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from to in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.43.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. 3,620,986 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,682,237. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of -41.56 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.43. Twilio has a 12-month low of $68.06 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $331.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 27.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. Twilio’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Twilio will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.41, for a total transaction of $77,501.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total transaction of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,480 shares of company stock valued at $15,222,339 in the last ninety days. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,522,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,863,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,917,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Twilio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,193,000 after acquiring an additional 458,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,997,000. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

