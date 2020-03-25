Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 202.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,359 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Tyler Technologies worth $43,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 245.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on TYL. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.78.

Shares of NYSE TYL traded down $8.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.14. 462,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,991. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $197.77 and a 52-week high of $340.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $312.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $290.28.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $288.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 5,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,665,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.43, for a total transaction of $666,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $15,518,165.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,050 shares of company stock worth $30,295,348 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.