U Network Trading Up 20.2% This Week (UUU)

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. U Network has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $197,328.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 20.2% higher against the US dollar. One U Network token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

U Network Token Profile

U Network (UUU) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ. The official website for U Network is u.network.

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HADAX, HitBTC, DEx.top, Bibox and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

