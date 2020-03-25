U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.002 per share by the asset manager on Monday, April 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51. U.S. Global Investors has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.43.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

GROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.