U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.00

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0025 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.002.

NASDAQ GROW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,069. U.S. Global Investors has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.89 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a negative net margin of 97.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GROW. ValuEngine raised U.S. Global Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Global Investors from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

About U.S. Global Investors

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.