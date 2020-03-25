Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Cut to $43.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 64.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on UBER. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.19. The stock had a trading volume of 52,435,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,725,812. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion and a PE ratio of -3.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Uber Technologies will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,634,557.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $5,494,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $62,915,000.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares in the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the third quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $613,786,000 after buying an additional 4,247,004 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.