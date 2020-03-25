UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 13,291 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 482,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.30% of Diamondback Energy worth $44,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FANG. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from to in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $91.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.08.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.17. 5,468,754 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,821,370. Diamondback Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $114.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t bought 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $81,842.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,130 shares in the company, valued at $898,199.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice bought 17,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.40 per share, with a total value of $486,946.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

