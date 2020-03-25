UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 310,182 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,262 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 310,182 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.17% of Cree worth $58,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

CREE traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,463,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,531. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.77 and a twelve month high of $69.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CREE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub lowered Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Charter Equity began coverage on Cree in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

