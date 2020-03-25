UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 32,345 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32,345 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.41% of Lamb Weston worth $51,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LW. State Street Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,759,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $581,546,000 after purchasing an additional 201,139 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $295,115,000 after buying an additional 36,370 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $196,988,000 after buying an additional 20,520 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,186,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,114,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,022,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,006,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Bank of America downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.43.

Shares of NYSE LW traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.33. 2,533,591 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,408,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $96.32. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.46.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 3,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.47, for a total value of $317,583.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

