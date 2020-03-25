UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 34,531 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 34,531 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Lennar worth $57,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 38.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.92, for a total transaction of $589,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 253,773 shares in the company, valued at $14,952,305.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 360,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,840,200. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $65.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lennar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.94.

LEN stock traded up $5.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.71. 6,022,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,322,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.95. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The construction company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

