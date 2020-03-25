UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.37% of Leidos worth $51,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 77.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total value of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LDOS traded up $7.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $86.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,511,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,141,519. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $62.65 and a 52 week high of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.78.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 22.51%. Leidos’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Leidos from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Leidos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

