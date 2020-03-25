UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 289.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 705,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524,452 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Black Knight worth $45,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Black Knight by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKI traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,511. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.82. Black Knight Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.98 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 13.77%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Knight Equity downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Black Knight to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. KCG Holdings, Inc. Class A downgraded shares of Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Black Knight from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.58.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,166.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

