UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) by 212.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333,566 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Wayfair worth $44,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Wayfair by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wayfair news, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,531.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total transaction of $23,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,018,290 shares of company stock worth $24,728,376 over the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Wayfair stock traded up $7.85 on Wednesday, reaching $51.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,177,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,550. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.03. Wayfair Inc has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $166.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.42) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Wayfair from $96.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Wayfair from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.10.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

