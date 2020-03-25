UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Position in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 23,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.59% of PVH worth $45,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after buying an additional 9,044 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 859.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its holdings in PVH by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 584,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,462,000 after purchasing an additional 377,065 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in PVH by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 80,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,500,000 after purchasing an additional 13,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in PVH by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 18,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PVH traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 2,013,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,182,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.58. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.23 and a 200 day moving average of $88.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on PVH from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PVH from $112.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded PVH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.15.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

